Children from across Northern Ireland to star at glittering Kidney Care UK gala dinner

Children from the Dialysis and Renal Unit at the Children’s Hospital will be the stars of the upcoming Kidney Care UK Gala Dinner which is being held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Shaws Bridge, Belfast on October 20.

The glittering charity evening will be hosted by Stephen Watson, BBC NI Newsline anchor and sports presenter who is a kidney transplant recipient, and will be attended by local businesses, medical professionals, people affected by kidney disease and their families.

The short films will feature seven young children and their parents from the Renal Department at the Children’s Hospital and will be shown on the evening which is headline sponsored by The Agent NI and SD Entertainment.

The films will highlight the extraordinary journeys these young children are going through and will demonstrate why it’s so important for people to support the work of Kidney Care UK.

Stephen said: “These young children are truly remarkable and so resilient despite what they have already been through in their short lives. It was a privilege to spend time with them and their parents to hear about their stories and to help to highlight this to as wide an audience as possible through Kidney Care UK.

“The charity is at the forefront of supporting kidney patients and their families right across Northern Ireland, including funding children from the Renal Unit to attend the Transplant Games each year – and we will be highlighting in the films just what it means to be a medal winner!”

Kidney Care UK is the leading kidney patient support charity which provides financial and emotional support services to help people live better with kidney disease.

Also commenting living kidney donor and Kidney Care UK NI Ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson said: “It was an amazing and humbling experience to be back in the Children’s Hospital once again with these wonderful children and their parents.

“My own kidney journey began there with my son Mark when he was just five weeks old. Mark was helped then by the remarkable Paediatric Renal Nurse Coordinator, Hazel Gibson, who is still there and still providing wonderful love, care and support to some of Northern Ireland’s most vulnerable children. I want to especially thank Hazel and the team at the Unit for all their support without which these special films simply wouldn’t have been possible.

“I’m absolutely delighted that many of the children will be represented on the night at the Gala Dinner and want to thank all those businesses, individuals and supporters who have secured their places at what is certain to be a glittering celebration of our truly remarkable kidney family across Northern Ireland.”

Places for the Gala Dinner are being finalised but you can still secure your ticket via the Kidney Care UK website: www.kidneycareuk.org/galadinner

Laurie Cuthbert, Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Communications, at Kidney Care UK said: “As a charity we are absolutely determined that no one will face kidney disease alone. In Northern Ireland we are a leading provider of support directly to patients as well as funding care and service improvements in local hospitals. We also played a leading role in achieving the recent change in legislation to an Opt-Out system which will save lives and comes into effect in the Spring next year.

“I’m really excited about the Gala Dinner and the potential this event has to raise awareness about living with kidney disease and just as importantly the funds to enable us to continue to help more and more kidney patients across Northern Ireland.

“It has been a truly exciting time to work with these wonderful children and to be able to project their stories to a wider audience and we will be sharing the films through our social media channels once it has been launched at the Gala Dinner. I want to thank everyone involved for making this possible, but especially the children for being real stars!”