Deputy Lord Mayor's delight for Charlestown after Ulster in Bloom placing

Once again, Charlestown has recognised at the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards, picking up second place honours in the small village category this year.

The popular horticultural competition, which was held recently at Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon, celebrates the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across Northern Ireland and officially recognises the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Among a number of local areas supported by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Charlestown is renowned for its wonderful floral displays, securing numerous accolades thanks to the relentless dedication of the village’s volunteers.

Commenting on the result, Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland said: “I am thrilled to see the beautiful borough village of Charlestown recognised for their horticultural excellence and community spirit at the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards once more. Picking up second place in the Small Village category is a fantastic endorsement of all the hard work, commitment, pride, and passion of our local residents, and I would like to congratulate everyone who was involved.”

Speaking at the results event, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “The annual Translink Ulster in Bloom competition is a wonderful demonstration of community spirit and highlights the fantastic work and dedication of volunteers who take exceptional pride in their local areas, big and small.

"Each worthy winner is a shining example of the true Ulster in Bloom ethos, which brings together knowledge, skill and most importantly enthusiasm, to create beautiful spaces and improve their local environment for everyone to enjoy. On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our Ulster in Bloom winners and participants.”

The 2022 Award winners by category were:

• Large Town / City: Derry City

• Large Town / Small City: Coleraine

• Town: Donaghadee

• Small Town: Randalstown

• Large Village: Cullybackey

• Village: Donaghmore

• Small Village: Ballynure

To find out more about Translink Ulster in Bloom competition and learn how your area can be supported, contact Joanne Grattan at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on joanne.grattan@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk or on 0300 0300 900.