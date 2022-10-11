Malone Group establishes new Digital Services & Project Support Centre in Craigavon

Republic of Ireland headquartered engineering and technology services firm Malone Group is setting up a new Digital Services & Project Support Centre in Craigavon, creating ten jobs.

The company works with leading international brands to design, manage and deliver high value, business critical projects.

Speaking about the company’s first time investment in Northern Ireland, Stephen Malone, Malone Group CEO, said: “As the manufacturing world adjusts to new supply chain and labour realities there is increasing demand by organisations to understand how new technologies can assist address these challenges.

"In order to support our customers navigate these and other projects we are increasing both the capacity and expertise across our international project teams.

"We considered our existing sites across Europe for this investment before meeting with Invest Northern Ireland’s International Investment Team virtually in March 2021 to explore the local engineering sector. We realised that the talent in Northern Ireland would allow us compete, grow and thrive in international markets including Great Britain and Europe."

Invest NI helped to secure Malone Group’s investment and the ten software, engineering and safety jobs for Northern Ireland. Two of the jobs are in place.

Derek Andrews, Head of Territory, Great Britain and Europe, Invest NI, said: “Northern Ireland’s advanced manufacturing and engineering businesses play a key part in our economy. I’m pleased that Malone Group is joining our vibrant, innovative sector of indigenous and international engineering companies, and setting up its new centre in Craigavon.

"This investment demonstrates the Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision clearly, bringing high value inward investment to Northern Ireland, to position us amongst the most competitive small advanced economies in the world.

"The company has recognised the unique skillsets and talent on offer in Northern Ireland, and its new team will play a key part in its global growth as they break into new export markets. The jobs will contribute £550,000 of additional annual salaries to our local economy, and is a great boost to the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area. I look forward to seeing how the company utilises our local talent to grow its innovation and success.”