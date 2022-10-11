Primark give update on Craigavon arrival

Primark’s arrival at Rushmere appears to be edging ever closer.

The retailer has confirmed that their flagship Bank Buildings store in Belfast will re-open on Tuesday, November 1 at 10am following an extensive fire four years ago.

In announcing that store’s re-opening, the retailer also provided an update on progress at their new Craigavon store.

And while no date has been confirmed just yet, a Primark spokesperson said that it will open later this year, work will be “progressing at the new site alongside the final touches to the Bank Buildings store”.

The new Bank Buildings store features 88,200 sq. ft. of fantastic retail space, including a brand-new Disney café and dedicated Disney department for adults, kids and home on the second floor, a new nail and beauty studio for customers to pamper themselves while in store, and a new fifth floor which will house a brand-new Home department offering Primark’s full homeware range of accessories, bedding and small furniture to customers in Belfast for the first time.