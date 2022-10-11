Trust staff celebrate World Heart Day

To celebrate World Heart Day last Thursday, the Northern Ireland Heart Failure Nurse Forum held an education day, Chaired by Edith Donnelly from the Southern Trust heart failure team.

The Forum is dedicated to promoting and supporting the essential role of heart failure nurses across the region. 82 delegates attended from the fields of heart failure, cardiology and cardiac rehab across the five Trusts.

Amongst the impressive line-up of speakers was Dr Patricia Campbell, Heart Failure Consultant Lead and Dr Judi Graham, Consultant Nephrologist both Southern Trust who along with Dr Hamish Courtney, Consultant Diabetologist from Belfast Trust, gave a session on cardio-renal-diabetes. This was a fantastic example of collaborative practice across three different specialities, generating a lot of discussion.

The patient led heart failure charity, Pumping Marvellous, were welcomed to Northern Ireland for the first time. Their account of the patient experience really enriched the day, highlighting the important role that heart failure nurses play in managing the condition.

Feedback from the event was hugely positive, with delegates commenting on the high quality of presentations and the opportunity to network and catch up with colleagues old and new. The Forum is now busy planning for next years event…