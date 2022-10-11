Lord Mayor expresses sympathy in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield, has written to Donegal County Council to convey profound sympathy to the people of Creeslough, following the tragedy that occurred on Friday, 7 October.

In his letter to Councillor Liam Blaney, Chairman, the Lord Mayor expressed condolences to the people of Creeslough on behalf of the citizens of the Borough.

He wrote, "I wish to convey sincere and heartfelt condolences to the people of Creeslough, the Letterkenny area, and indeed the whole of Donegal, on the devastating events that unfolded over the weekend, following the gas explosion at the Applegreen Service Station that claimed so many lives.

"I know I am writing on behalf of all of the citizens of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, many of whom have links with Donegal, in expressing that our thoughts and prayers are with you all as you pull together to support those families directly affected.

"The tragic and sudden loss of lives will take a long time to comprehend and come to terms with, and I have no doubt that the journey ahead for your community will have many difficult days to overcome.

"I want you to know that we, like so many others, will be holding you in our prayers in the weeks and months to come."