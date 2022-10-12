Advice available to meet cost of living pressures – Lockhart

Local MP Carla Lockhart has hosted an online advice session with the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland, to offer useful advice and tips for people amidst the ongoing challenges posed by the cost of living crisis.

Speaking after the webinar, Carla Lockhart said:

“My office is being contacted on a daily basis by constituents who are struggling to make ends meet. It is deeply concerning to listen to the very personal testimonies from people of the difficulty faced.

"Whilst the Government has offered a range of payments and support measures to help households through this difficult time, there are other steps which people can take to alleviate pressures.

"That is why I organised and hosted an online seminar with the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland, who have a wealth of experience in helping consumers to save money and also know their rights. I am extremely grateful for the time and expertise provided by the Consumer Council team.

"Be assured I will continue to work to ensure people are aware and in receipt of all support and advice at this challenging time. Certainly I found the information provided extremely useful. If anyone missed the original broadcast, it can be viewed on my Facebook page. “