Lurgan EUROSPAR staff in a spin for Cancer Fund for Children

Local supermarkets EUROSPAR Lurgan and P&G Portadown recently got together to raise vital funds for Cancer Fund for Children through a variety of activities, contributing towards a total of over £11,000.

The stores held a number of fundraising events with other stores in the wider area, which included exciting raffles, staff fancy dress, store fun days and spinathons, culminating in a team climb up Slieve Donard, the peak which looks over Cancer Fund for Children’s Daisy Lodge therapeutic short break centre.

The most recent event the stores held was the annual Community Coffee Morning, which took place at the beginning of September, welcoming customers to enjoy coffee, tea and sweet treats in exchange for a donation to Cancer Fund for Children.

The fundraising events the stores held together, along with eight other SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA stores, raised a total of £11,585 for the amazing charity, which is marking Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, dedicated to raising vital funds and awareness for childhood cancer.

On average over 500 young people (0-24 years old) are diagnosed with cancer on the island of Ireland each year. Cancer Fund for Children understands how devastating a cancer diagnosis can be for the whole family, often with huge emotional and financial strains.

Jordana Stoney-Wilson from Cancer Fund for Children explained the impact fundraising like this can have; “Donations help us work with families to rebuild their lives and to provide essential support through this difficult time for them. We do this through therapeutic short breaks and support plans, helping families cope with the impact of cancer in their lives.

“This money raised will go such a long way and we want to thank all the stores involved in raising so much for our charity.”

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group commented, “Fundraising and supporting charities is at the heart of our company, so it’s great to see our stores bringing their staff and local communities together in such creative ways to raise money for this incredible charity and to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month."

To find out more about Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and how you can get involved, visit: https://cancerfundforchildren.com/event/childhood-cancer-awareness-month/