Trial date set for child sex offences accused

A pensioner is to go on trial in the new year charged with a number of sexual offences against children.

Leo Kelly, 75, whose address was given as Wern Tarw Road, Rhondda Cynon Taf in Wales, appeared at Craigavon Crown Court.

He pleaded not guilty to nine counts of engaging in a sexual act by an adult with a child under 13-years-old, and one of sexual activity by an adult with a child aged between 13-16 years.

At his arraignment, held on Tuesday, Kelly entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges, which allegedly took place on dates between February 2009 and August 2014.

A start date for the trial, to be held at Craigavon Crown Court, was set for Monday, February 6, 2023.