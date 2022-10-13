Committee welcomes creation of Youth Voice project in the borough

Members of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s leisure and community services committee have welcomed the advent of a project that aims to give the borough’s youth an active avenue for engagement with local politics.

At the committee’s meeting on Monday, October 10, members were made aware of ABC Youth Voice, a project led by the Education Authority which will replace the former youth councils structure.

It primary objective is to ensure statutory agencies have an avenue to engage with youth and make sure voices are heard in the area.

The project will see a two year cycle for those youths recruited, likely to be between the ages of 16 and 21. There will be one formal meeting a month and EA officers will manage the day to day running of Youth Voice.

The project will link formally with the council twice a year to make a presentation to the council and attend meetings of the local authority with peer consultation and surveys used to identify which issues it should look it.

The council has been contacted by the EA about the project and asked to sign up to an agreed terms of reference.

The local authority will be expected to promote ABC Youth Voice in its recruitment of members in two year cycles, host monthly meeting of ABC youth voice members, host quarterly meetings of the project board of partners and provide financial support to initiatives and training identified by ABC youth voice.

Councillor Jessica Johnstone said she was particularly please to see the terms of reference include mention of those aged 16-21 and said she was “looking forward to seeing ABC Youth Voice developed in the future”.

The committee’s Chair, Councillor Louise McKinstry also welcomed the project while Councillor Darryn Causby, who also backed the scheme, said he would be keen to see the voluntary sector involved as well.

“There is no question I welcome the initiative and look at the positive impact it should have, both for Council and the young people involved but I would be keen that when Council gets involved it pushes for the inclusion of the voluntary sector across the borough as well,” he said.

“When you take, for example, Lurgan, there is no EA provision across Lurgan except for Mournview, North Lurgan has Clann Eirann you move over into Craigavon and there is a heavy concentration of statutory provision but in Portadown there is no statutory provision either.

“We have a number of voluntary clubs out there and their voice will be really important and I wouldn’t want that to be missed through this process.”

He also sought clarity on how Council is being asked to contribute to scheme and why councillors are not being asked to approve the scheme.

“Looking at this, I see it is an item for information but some of the report makes me think it should be an item for decision,” he said.

“We have been approached by the EA and have to sign up to an agreed terms of reference. There is also reference to expenditure in here from existing budgets and I am wondering if we should formalise it?

“Can someone clarify if that falls within the officers’ scheme of delegation for me please.”

Council’s head of community development, Seamus McCrory said Cllr Causby’s points were valid but explained other items around this project will come before committee in due course.

“In terms of clarifying the financial resource implication, it is budget which would be built into future annual good relations action plan projects and that would be subject to approval in due course,” he said.

“It is before members at this stage but further reports and decision items will be brought back when further works has been completed.”

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Johnston said she “hoped to see many local young people get involved with ABC Youth Voice and encouraged any young person interested in making a difference in their area and representing other local young people, to put their names forward”.