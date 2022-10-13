Council to look at enhancing offering for its bereaved parents

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to look at ways it can enhance its offering for bereaved parents and extend its support for local baby loss charities.

A proposal was raised at the start of baby loss awareness week – a campaign now in its 20th year – by Councillor Catherine Nelson at a meeting of the leisure and community services committee on Monday, October 10.

Almost two years ago, in November 2020, the same committee backed plans to create an inclusive commemorative space for those who have lost a child in Tannaghmore Gardens.

However, it is understood the site has been a victim of vandalism and acknowledging this initiative hit a “few issues” Cllr Nelson called on council officers to have a think about how the local authority can improve its offering for those who have gone through this “unthinkable experience” and would like to have a quiet peaceful place to reflect.

“The experience of losing a child is something that really is an unthinkable experience for many people within our borough and I am very aware people within our chamber have experienced it,” said Cllr Nelson.

“At this point it would be remiss of me not to mention Councillor Flaherty who has been a tireless advocate for people who have experienced the loss of a baby.

“She did a sterling piece of work sometime ago around a bench in Tannaghmore Gardens, there were some issues with that and I spoke with her some weeks ago as I wanted to pick that piece of work back up.

“I did not want to do it without her support as I was very aware she has done a significant piece of work on this.

“I am grateful that the Chair of this committee [Councillor Louise McKinstry] has arranged for councillor officers to get in touch with me about this today and that Cllr Flaherty is on board.

“Together we are going to relook at this and look at other ways we can support the charities in our borough including Little Forget Me Nots Trust and Sands in the coming weeks.

Commenting on this call to action, Cllr Flaherty said the commemorative space had just not “gone the way we thought it would go” and described the situation as “tricky one” but vowed to work tirelessly with Cllr Nelson and everyone who supports the initiative to get it right.

“Cllr Nelson had a conversation about this a while ago, its a tricky one, there has been a few issues and it just hasn’t gone the way we thought it would go,” said Cllr Flaherty,

“I am happy to support this proposal as, if we get a wee bit more support across the chamber, we might be able to actually enhance the offering. It really did not work our to my satisfaction at all, so I am happy to work with Cllr Nelson on that.

“Thank you Cllr Nelson for bringing this up, I am happy for this to stay in the Craigavon area and we will work on this together, thank-you.”

The Portadown councillor, who lost her son Jake almost 10 years ago, then went on to provide officers with some ideas as to how the council may be able to show more support and raise more awareness around baby loss week.

“This is the 20th year of baby loss awareness week, it is really quite an important week in the calendar, not just for me and most of you will know I am nearly 10 years down the path,” she said.

“I am still on that very unknown path and the theme of it this year is stepping stones. After that does happen, life does take a path you never expected, hence I am sitting here and this was the other thing Cllr Nelson raised, how do we enhance our support of this cause?

“The building has been lit for quite a few years now and back when I was Lord Mayor in 2018 we did hold an event here for bereaved parents. Unfortunately, it was never taken on by the Lord Mayor’s office for one reason or another but that is maybe something we could work on in the future.

“We can light the buildings all we want, the communications team have really picked up the ball with all our charities but unless you have something linked to it, it just doesn’t land in the same way.”