Craigavon postal workers join picket lines in Royal Mail dispute

Postal workers, including those based at the Craigavon postal office, are on strike today against a “asset stripping plan” at Royal Mail.

That’s according to the Communication Workers Union, whose members are taking part in what they say is the largest strike of the year.

CWU members have walked out of every Royal Mail workplace across the country today (Thursday 13th October) in what is the sixth day of action of a scheduled 25.

The union says the dispute is over Royal Mail senior management’s proposals for structural change, which would effectively see 115,000 employees in secure, well-paid jobs be turned into a casualised, financially precarious workforce overnight.

They claim that one proposal includes delaying the arrival of post to members of the public by three hours – an idea workers believe is playing reckless with their lives, given that it would leave them vulnerable to serious health and safety trouble in the height of summer and the depth of winter.

Other proposals the union says has been put forward include a dramatic reduction in workers’ sick pay, inferior terms for new employees, the enforcing of ‘total flexibility’ on workers and other dramatic changes.

The union has escalated the dispute, which began in Spring 2022, in the previous weeks “following a threat by management to withdraw on all legally binding national agreements with the CWU, unilaterally impose changes and side-line union representatives”.

As a result of this move, the union announced 19 further days of strike action in the Christmas build-up, with severe delays and disruption looking likely.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Postal workers face the biggest ever assault on their jobs, terms and conditions in the history of Royal Mail.

“The public and businesses also face the end of daily deliveries and destruction of the special relationship that postal workers and the public have in every community in the UK.

“It is insulting the intelligence of every postal worker for Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson to claim that their change agenda is ‘modernisation’.

“It is nothing more than an asset stripping business plan that will see the break-up of the company and the end of Royal Mail as a major contributor to the UK economy.

“Royal Mail Group claim to be losing £1m a day. The CWU believe these figures need to be scrutinised.

“Royal Mail are setting a narrative here to present the company as financially unviable to set up the takeover by Vesa, a private equity firm based in Luxemburg. We will not just stand by and let that happen.”