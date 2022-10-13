‘Get Out, Get Active... In Action’ programme scoops national award

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and Disability Sport NI’s inclusive physical activity programme ‘Get Out, Get Active (GOGA) In Action’ is named overall winner for Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative at this year’s Association of Public Service Excellence (APSE) Awards.

Held last month, the APSE Awards are specific to frontline services provided by UK local authorities and aim to promote and celebrate outstanding achievement and innovation within this sector.

Vice Chair of ABC Council’s Leisure and Community Services Committee, Councillor Declan McAlinden said: “To be recognised by these prestigious national awards is a source of real pride for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, particularly given the outstanding quality and calibre of our fellow finalists.

“Picking up the top honour for Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative is a true endorsement for the dedicated work the team behind this fantastic programme undertake to ensure all local residents have the opportunity to not only improve their fitness and wellbeing but also to make friends, engage in their community, gain confidence, achieve goals and feel positive!”

Involving a range of partners and local volunteers, the GOGA Programme targets the hardest to reach, least active disabled and non-disabled people in the borough to encourage participation in inclusive fun activities together, such as Tai Chi for Health, Buggy Fit, Nordic Walking, GOGA Fit.

Speaking about the Awards, Paul O'Brien, APSE Chief Executive said: "This year we received an overwhelming number of submissions for the Awards, with each one demonstrating a clear commitment to the goals of continuous improvement and the delivery of excellence in public services. It is a real honour to recognise the fantastic work local councils do at the frontline. Today is their day."

To learn more about the GOGA Programme or to get involved, contact Ryan McQuillan at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on rmcquillan@liveactiveni.co.uk, 077 99137 291 or visit www.getactiveabc.com/hw_programs/get-out-get-active/.