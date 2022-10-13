Tennyson questions Minister O'Dowd about potential Craigavon rail halt

Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd has been asked at Stormont whether his Department plans to deliver the proposed rail halt in central Craigavon.

Prior to being the Minister, Mr O’Dowd had spoken about the benefits that a halt in central Craigavon would bring to the area.

In December 2021 he welcomed the announcement of a public consultation on the future of railways across the island of Ireland, which is the subject of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

At the time Mr O’Dowd said, "I am pleased that members of the public have been asked to put forward their views on what an enhanced rail network across Ireland might look like.

"I spoke with the Minister for Infrastructure earlier in the year about the economic benefits that improved rail links would bring to Upper Bann.

"Issues such as a railway halt at Central Craigavon, enhancements to the rail service at Lurgan, and the potential of the Denny site in Portadown should all be considered as part of this consultation.”

Mr O’Dowd had also asked a number of questions of the previous Minister, Nichola Mallon, about the issue and met with her in July 2021 to discuss the economic benefits that improvements to the rail network in Upper Bann could bring.

Now that he is the minister, it was his turn to be questioned on the matter by Alliance’s Upper Bann MLA, Eoin Tennyson.

In response, Mr O’Dowd said, “I am ambitious for our rail network, and have a vision to enhance rail connectivity to better connect our communities while delivering cleaner, greener, more sustainable transport within the budgetary envelope that is available.

“As you may be aware, work is ongoing to take a strategic look at our rail network to determine how best it can deliver for our citizens in the future. One element of this work is the All-Island Strategic Rail Review which is anticipated to conclude in the final quarter of 2022.

“The Review is being undertaken to allow us to consider our rail network across this island with a view to how it can be improved for everyone. It will examine the potential for rail connections across the island including how our existing connections could be improved and where new rail links would be best placed.

“My Department is also currently developing proposals for a new Regional Strategic Transport Network Transport Plan (RSTNTP) which will consider the development of the main road and rail networks to 2035. This will, in association with Translink, include high level assessments on a variety of potential rail improvements, including the creation of new halts such as the proposed halt in central Craigavon or relocation of existing halts.

“The RSTNTP will be subject to public consultation and I will be pleased to consider representations on the plan including those in relation to the rail network.”