Committee welcomes plan to erect Samaritans signs

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council looks set to erect 10 signs in six parks across the borough highlighting the helpline of a prominent suicide prevention charity.

A decision to back council officer’s recommendation to approve the request from Samaritans to erect the signage was taken at a meeting of the leisure and community services committee on Monday, October 10.

Samaritans is a nationwide charity offering listening and support to people and communities in times of need. The charity is available day or night for anyone who is struggling to cope, who needs someone to listen to without judgement or pressure.

At present it has an office in Portadown with more than 60 volunteers from the local community.

The scheme will see the charity supply the council’s park manager with circular signs approximately 1ft in diameter. Each sign will include the charities logo and a helpline number.

The plan is for two signs to be erected in Lurgan Park, Craigavon Lakes, Gosford Forest Park and Solitude Park.

One sign will be erected in both Portadown’s People Park and Loughgall Country Park.

Speaking at the meeting, DUP group leader, Alderman Mark Baxter proposed the recommendation to approve the erection of these signs and noted how around a decade ago, in the legacy Craigavon Borough Council, the charity asked for permission to erect signs around Craigavon Lakes.

“There was quite a big piece of work done then. There were other providers consulted to see if they would be happy with it as obviously there are other providers that offer this service,” he said.

“The work focused on who had the capacity to do this and I think everybody agreed they were happy to let the Samaritans do it, so on that basis, given they have the capacity to offer the services proposed, I am happy to propose it.

“I think it is a very good idea and anything we can do to help at all, particularly in this area will be a good thing.

“This winter will be a very challenging one for people’s mental health, when we look at the cost of living crisis. If we have any cold snap at all it is going to be horrendous so I think we approve this and hopefully it can be done as quickly as possible.”

SDLP Councillor Eamon McNeill seconded the proposal to approve this “worthwhile project” while his party colleague, Cllr Declan McAlinden asked if country parks like Maghery and Oxford Island has been considered for this initiative.

Council’s interim strategic director of neighbourhood services Jonathan Hayes said he would check with Samaritans in relation to further phases of this scheme.

“What we are trying to do here is initially deal with the parks with the highest footfall,” said Mr Hayes.

“Certainly I will take the member’s comments on board and I will speak with the charity in question.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Keith Haughian welcomed the report and said it “is great to hear we are all speaking with one voice” and said he would agree with Cllr McAlinden’s call to identify other areas for these signs.

“It is something that is just relevant in every corner of our borough so it is good to hear Jonathan [Hayes] give us that assurance there won’t be a full stop here,” he said.

“This is something we fully support and very much welcome.”