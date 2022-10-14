Trust's new pilot service aims to reduce waiting times and improve quality of life for women

A new service is being piloted in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust aims to reduce waiting times and improve the quality of life for women with a specialist gynae need.

The Gynae Rapid Access Clinic East (GRACE) is a pilot that provides a one stop clinic providing assessment, investigations and management for patients.

The service will provide personalised compassionate care delivered by an expert team of dedicated gynae nursing and specialist nursing cover alongside consultant clinics.

Dr Michael Graham, Medical Lead, said that this experienced team will offer consultation, investigation and treatment for a wide range of gynaecology issues.

“Gynaecological conditions can be a huge source of anxiety for women. Through the introduction of this service, we hope to improve access to gynae care for patients with urgent problems and in turn reduce pressures on our acute services.”

Caroline Keown, Assistant Director for Women’s Health, said: “We are delighted to introduce this service within the Trust. Unfortunately, like many other services, there is a lengthy waiting list for gynaecology appointments and we hope that the introduction of this new dedicated clinic will improve access to care and get the best possible outcomes for more women in the Southern Trust area.”

Patients with urgent gynae problems are referred to the service via their GP or Emergency Department and will be reviewed dependant on clinical need and capacity.

The service is to be initially piloted in Craigavon Area Hospital will run Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm.