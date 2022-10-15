Plans for Council to accept funding for cycling infrastructure are backed

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s cycling infrastructure is set to receive an upgrade thanks to £40,000 funding from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

A proposal to accept a letter of offer, subject to business case approval, from DfI for £40,000 for cycling infrastructure projects in the borough was put forward by Alderman Gareth Wilson and seconded by Alderman Jim Speers at a meeting of Council’s leisure and community services committee on Monday, October 10.

Members of the committee were told the council secured £40,000 in funding from DfI’s active travel branch for two active travel projects. However, due to the complexity of the projects and the tight turnaround required, Council could not deliver the projects within the required timescales.

The two projects are for secure cycle parking in play parks at a cost of £24,000 and a bike repair station and stand in visitors’ locations at a cost of £16,000.

The locations selected for cycle parking are: Cathedral Road Playing Fields’ Kingston Memorial Playing Fields; Palace Demesne; Dromore Town Park; Rathfriland Community Centre; Scarva Park and Solitude Park.

Edenvilla Park; Lord Lurgan Park; Oxford Island; Rectory Play Park; Taghnevan Community Play Park; Tannaghmore Gardens; Tannaghmore Farm and Kernan Park.

The locations selected for the eight bicycle repair stations are: Gosford Forest Park; Loughgall County Park; Solitude Park’s skate park; Scarva Park; Lough Neagh Discovery Centre; Kinnego Marina; Moneypenny’s Lock and South Lake Leisure Centre.

DfI has advised it would accept a late application for this year’s active travel programme for the same projects and councillors have been told these projects are 100 per cent grant funded.

Proposing that the council accepts the letter of offer, subject to business case approval, Alderman Gareth Wilson said it was “good to see this report” come before the committee.

“I have lobbied extensively with officers previously on the need for a bike repair station in Gosford,” he said.

“I see it is included in the project and I want to thank officers for that. A lot of bike users in the park said they had seen them in other places and thought they would be an excellent addition.

“It will give them a bit of flexibility if bike tires are punctured or they need to wash the bikes down. It is another really positive development and I really welcome it.”

Thanking, Alderman Wilson for these comments, the committee’s Chair, Councillor Louise McKinstry noted the borough’s largest urban park, Lurgan Park, was absent from the list of locations set to benefit from this project.

Alderman Jim Speers seconded Alderman Wilson’s proposal and told the chamber it was something he “very much welcomed”.

“I suspect this is the start of a scheme that, no doubt, can develop,” he said.

“It is certainly very welcome. I have had instances were people have went somewhere with their bicycle, come back and it was missing so it is very important and I have great pleasure welcoming it and seconding the proposal.”

Councillor Keith Haughian said it was “a good news story” but said he was in agreement with the Chair that there are a number of “notable omissions” from the list of location’s set to benefit.

“The most notable of these is Lurgan Park,” said the Lurgan councillor.

“I do think it is a very positive story but we need assurances from officers that we will continue to identify gaps where this could be provided should more money become available.

“It is 100 per cent funded and it is fantastic that all these parks and areas are going to benefit and I am happy to support it but have noted the omissions.”

Councillor Margaret Tinsley said she welcomed the proposal and said “it is great to see the offer of funding coming through”.