Committee to hear about Bleary data innovation hub

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council committee is to receive a presentation on a Bleary-based data innovation hub, it has been confirmed.

At a meeting of the local authority’s economic development and regeneration committee on Tuesday, October 11, members agreed to a proposal, put forward by Alderman Jim Speers and seconded by Alderman Stephen Moutray to receive a presentation from Health Care Analytics on the outputs achieved from the data innovation hub at Bleary Business Centre.

The pilot southern regional data innovation hub was one of only 31 successful projects to be supported through the community renewal fund in Northern Ireland. It was awarded £260,635 with its workspace at Bleary Business Centre provided in-kind by the council.

Delivered by a local software development company, Health Care Analytics, which specialises in the Internet of Things and data analytics, the project involves a range of partners including the council, Newry Mourne and Down District Council, Southern Regional College, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust and Health and Social Care Innovations.

Delivered until autumn 2022, the project sees public and private stakeholders work together to identify and support up to six data driven solutions. Each project will harness the potential of data driven innovations to respond to social and economic challenges.

A post programme evaluation has been undertaken by Perspective Economics to understand the extent to which the data innovation hub has achieved its aims and objectives.

Committee members were advised the presentation would allow for Healthcare Analytics to describe first-hand the positive outputs and achievements of the hub and discuss opportunities to build on it going forward.

A proposal to invite Healthcare Analytics to present was then put forward by Alderman Jim Speers and seconded by Alderman Moutray with the chamber voicing its support for the proposal.