Council to establish hospitality steering group

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to create a steering group that will “listen and respond” to the concerns of the hospitality industry.

A proposal to form such a group was put forward by Councillor Kyle Savage at a meeting of the council’s economic development and regeneration committee on Tuesday, October 11.

Speaking at the meeting, which followed the council’s annual tourism conference that took place at Elmfield Castle in Gilford, Cllr Savage said it was clear the local hospitality is facing mounting pressures and urged the council to offer whatever help and guidance it could.

“It was an excellent conference that was very well attended,” said the UUP councillor.

“Coming out of it we know the pressures the hospitality sector is facing through energy costs and also through staffing.

“Talking to some of the businesses that attended the conference, I would like to propose we set up a steering group involving the local hospitality sector, I am not talking about bringing consultants in, we have good enough staff to do the job and we are in regular contact with them.

“That is something the people I was talking to today want to see this council do and I said I would propose it.

“I think it is something we need to do. We need to connect, listen and respond to the needs of the hospitality sector. It is a vital sector for the borough.”

His party’s group leader, Alderman Jim Speers said he was “quite happy to second the proposal” telling the chamber if any sector has “suffered as a consequence of Covid-19, it is certainly the hospitality sector”.

“They still appear to be in great difficulties, staff wise and energy wise and I think a conversation with them and people representing them is very important,” he said.

“It would be beneficial to us all as councillors to have this group set up and I certainly support the proposal Councillor Savage has made.”

SDLP group leader, Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said he too supported the proposal and told the chamber he was of the view Council’s communications with businesses has deteriorated since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am happy with the proposal but what I would say is I think during Covid we had a good way of engaging with businesses,” he said.

“That is time consuming, I know, but over recent weeks I have spent time communicating with businesses in Armagh City and I think it is fair to say communication is not great between us as a council and those in business.

“Alderman Speers is right about the difficulties facing businesses in the time ahead. A central way of communicating to businesses throughout the borough is key.

“I would like to see whatever stakeholder group Councillor Savage is referring to undertake good communication on a regular basis with the hospitality sector. It is the backbone of our local economy and provides many jobs for young people as well as full time employment opportunities so whatever we can do to help and support the sector is key and the key to that is communication.”

While explaining he is “not for one minute opposed” to the setting up of the steering group, Alderman Stephen Moutray asked what its remit would be and if it would be ongoing or task and finish?

Cllr Savage said it would be a group that “listens and responds” to the needs of the hospitality sector.

“These businesses need help and support but in order to do that you have got to listen and respond,” he said before the chamber confirmed its support for his proposal to establish this steering group.