Invest NI offer to extend funding receives committee's backing

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s economic development and regeneration committee has accepted a revised letter of offer from Invest NI for several business programmes running this financial year.

At a meeting of the committee on Tuesday, October 11, members of the committee were told economic development services currently delivers a range of business support programmes jointly funded by the council, Invest NI and the European Regional Development Fund Investment and Jobs Programme for NI.

Two of these programmes, Transform you Business and Win more Business were due to complete in December 2022 but Invest NI have agreed to an extension until March 2023 to enable Council to support more businesses.

The overarching Transform Your Business contract has not changed, it is simply extended. However, within the programme, target elements have been revised with some parts of the programme targeting fewer businesses but offering more days mentoring.

The win more business contract is unchanged but has also been extended until March 31, 2023.

A proposal to accept the revised letter of offers from Invest NI for these two programmes was put forward by Alderman Jim Speers who said the extension was “very welcome” and it was seconded by Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath with the chamber in support of the proposal.