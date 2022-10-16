Unacceptable lack of support for households relying on oil – O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said that the Government has not given sufficient support to households relying on home heating oil.

The Upper Bann representative said: "Households relying on heating oil was obviously not a priority for the Tory government when they announced their disgraceful energy support package recently

“A £100 payment is insulting. Over two thirds of households here use heating oil. The British Government clearly do not know, nor do they care, about what is needed to properly support families and businesses in the North.

“People will be forced to use electric heaters this coming winter as a result of this insufficient support, which will ultimately be more expensive than heating their homes with oil.

“Why is it so difficult for the Government to find a way to make this payment to people? Instead, it will reportedly be paid through electricity providers, but removing the cap on bankers’ bonuses was so easy for them to do.

“The DUP’s refusal to form an Executive means that we have to work-around to deliver support to people. They need to work with the rest of the parties to support families, businesses and workers through this cost of living emergency.”