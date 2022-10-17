Court hears how defendant drove car without a tyre

A motorist, who crashed into a roundabout and drove home with a tyre missing, has been banned for three-years.

The case of Radislaw Dlugosz, (33), of Trasna Way, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 14.

The court heard that on March 12 this year, police received a report that a vehicle pulled out in front of the reporting person’s car.

After a collision with a roundabout, the defendant’s car proceeded to reverse and drive off and it had substantial damage, with the tyre of the vehicle falling off on Union Street, Lurgan.

Police received a further report that the vehicle was driving erratically in the direction of Lurgan and had significant damage before turning into Trasna House.

The reporting person could only pick up a small part of the vehicle’s registration after it crashed at the roundabout but was able to give a description.

System checks showed the vehicle belonged to the defendant and after they attended his address, Dlugosz was in the property and appeared to be heavily under the influence.

The vehicle was located at the rear of the property with significant damage and the tyre was missing which matched the description given to police.

The defendant did not provide police with information about who was driving that evening and the keys were located in Dlugosz’s bedroom.

He stated that he had been out and returned home but failed to provide a preliminary breath test.

A blood sample was taken as 342 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood – the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

John McAtamney, of Gus Campbell Solicitors, defending, outlined that his client has a relevant conviction in 2013 and he knows he will face a lengthy ban.

Furthermore, it was added that he is a single man, he works for a furniture store and drank far too much on the day in question.

Mr McAtamney remarked that Dlugosz accepts responsibility for the offending and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £500 and a three-year disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in blood, a fine of £150 and a 12 month disqualification until re-rested for dangerous driving and a £150 fine for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.