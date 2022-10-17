Motorist detected more than three times the drink driving limit

A court has been told how a motorist “deeply regrets” his actions after driving whilst over the limit.

The case of Mateusz Kuznik, (31), of Princes Street, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 14.

The court heard that on September 18 this year, police observed a vehicle driving on Union Street, Lurgan, towards the town centre.

About 30 metres from police, officers saw the vehicle mount a near side kerb and make a sharp turn onto Bridge Street, Lurgan.

The blue lights were initiated and Kuznik stopped the vehicle, with officers immediately aware that he was drunk due to his presentation.

After failing a preliminary breath test, an evidential sample read 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Kuznik has no previous record, works part-time at a tailoring business and his employment is now in question due to this offence.

It was outlined that on the night in question, the defendant had a small party at his house and one of his guest felt ill and after they couldn’t find a taxi, Kuznik decided to drive the girl a short distance home.

However, a defence solicitor stated that his client knows he wasn’t in a fit state to drive and he “deeply regrets” his actions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £300 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.