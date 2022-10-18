Gilford girl Clare (12) is on song as she reaches Irish Junior Eurovision final

A young Gilford singer has sung her way past 4,000 hopefuls to make it to the final three in Ireland’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest (JESC).

Following success in their respective heats, Clare Keeley made it to the semi-finals which were aired on TG4 on Sunday, October 16 where eight contestants were reduced to just three Finalists.

Clare was joined by harpist and singer Niamh Noade from Lislea and Mayobridge native Sophie Lennon, with the trio now going head-to-head in the final on October 23.

One of the teens will go forward to represent Ireland at Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yeveran, Armenia, December 11.

The talented singers are all pupils at Flynn Performing Arts (FPA), Newry.

Director of Flynn Performing Arts Fiona Flynn said she was in a state of shock when judges named her three students as Finalists.

“Throughout heats and televised shows, Clare, Niamh and Sophie have been amazing. They’ve had to learn new songs in Irish, which is a musical and linguistic challenge that they have all risen to. I am immensely proud that Flynn Performing Arts will now be representing Ireland on the world stage. It is a huge achievement for the girls and each is a winner in my eyes!”

Twelve-year-old Clare from Gilford is the youngest contestant. She says she was in “total shock” when her named was called out.

A student of Our Lady’s Grammar School Newry, Clare attends Blevins Academy of Dance and takes piano and violin lessons in school and is also member of the National Youth Choir of Ireland.

She’s in her second year of training and management with Stagebox Elite team who contribute theatre actors to a number of West End shows including Annie, School of Rock and Matilda.

Clare is “very excited,” to be selected for the Junior Eurovision Final and has embraced the challenge learning new songs in Gaeilge.

Now in its 20th year, Junior Eurovision is a huge opportunity for the young hopefuls to showcase their unique singing and musical talents on a global stage.

Fiona Flynn concludes: “I can’t wait to see my three girls side by side on stage for the Final. Junior Eurovision will give them such a huge platform. To date over 40 countries have competed in two decades, but there’s never been an Irish winner. Wouldn’t it be amazing if one of these young women could be the first.”