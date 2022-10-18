Tennyson disappointed on lack of action for Craigavon footpath connection

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson has expressed his disappointment that the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed it has no plans to install a footway connection between Balteagh Avenue and Lakelands in Craigavon in the near future.



Confirmation was obtained via a written question submitted to the Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.



Mr Tennyson said, “I’m deeply disappointed by the Department of infrastructures lack of interest to implement this much needed footpath connection in Craigavon.

“At a time when there is so much focus on encouraging walking and cycling, it is baffling that residents’ requests for a footpath connection between Balteagh Road and the Lakelands have not been progressed.

“People are being forced to drive the short distance to the lakes as it is unsafe to walk on the road, and is simply impossible to navigate with a wheelchair or pram.

“We'll continue to push for this connection alongside other active travel improvements across the borough to improve accessibility, promote health and wellbeing, and protect our local environment.”