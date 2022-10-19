Local producers enjoy a taste of success at Ulster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards!

Unrivalled commitment, talent and expertise – these are just a few ways to describe the restaurants and hospitality businesses in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area – and this has been recognised recently at the Ulster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards!

Eleven awards were scooped by nine local businesses, who were hailed for their extraordinary products and services at these prestigious awards, which are now in their 13th year.

The competitive judging process started with an online public vote hosted by the Irish Times, followed by adjudication by National Experts. Over 500 businesses owners then flocked to the event, held in the Slieve Russell Hotel to hear the final results!

The winners from the ABC borough were:

Yellow Door Deli, Portadown - Simon Dougan, Local Food Hero

Zio Restaurant, Portadown - Best Free From

Sally McNally's, Portadown - Matthew Bird, Best Restaurant Manager

Sally McNally's, Portadown - Best Sustainable Practices

McCrums Coffee & Bistro, Portadown - Best Café

Shapla Indian Restaurant, Armagh - Best World Cuisine

Hole in the Wall, Armagh - Pub of the Year

Digby’s Bar & Restaurant, Killylea - Best Casual Dining

Newforge House, Magheralin - Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant

Newforge House, Magheralin - Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant

The Head O The Road, Portadown - Best Gastro Pub

“What an absolutely incredible night for our outstanding local restaurants and hospitality businesses!” commented the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield.

“We know that our borough is home to world-class artisan food and drink producers, with the most exceptional places to enjoy food and drink of the highest quality - and these eleven awards are testament to that! I would like to extend huge congratulations to each of these award-winning businesses, who work tirelessly to create unique, outstanding and delicious products for their customers. Well done!”

The borough of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon is a region characterised by a rich environment of good agricultural land; bursting with a rich heritage of food and drink production as well as outstanding places to eat and drink.

Home to an abundance of specialist artisan food and drink producers and household names, as well as award-winning hospitality and restaurants, council is passionate about supporting our Food Heartland businesses and helping them to continue their growth and development.

Pictured: Lou Mathers from Newforge House, Magheralin is presented with Best Customer Service Award at the Ulster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 by the President of the Restaurant Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan (right) and Darren Lundy from Restaurant-insurance.ie. Photography by Paul Sherwood from Sherwood Photography.