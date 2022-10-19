Thumbs up for Francis Street resurfacing: Toman

SDLP Lurgan Councillor Ciaran Toman has secured a commitment from the Department of Infrastructure towards a resurfacing scheme of Francis Street, one of the main arterial routes into Lurgan from the M1.

Commenting, the SDLP representative said: “For some time I have been engaging with the Department for Infrastructure, mainly with a view to securing a commitment for the resurfacing of this road but also, to look at additional safety measures which possibly could be implemented.

"Persistence has paid off and I am pleased that I am now in receipt of confirmation that the road will be included in a future programme for resurfacing. It is hoped that this scheme will go ahead in 2023, resources permitting and with utility agreement.

“This is long overdue, given that the resurfacing of Francis Street has been top of Roads Service agenda since 2019. However, as part of rehabilitation works in the area from NI Water, a potential resurfacing scheme was put on hold as a maintenance period of 2years was instigated over the carriageway reinstatement.

“This is a welcome development, and I will continue to press DfI to honour this commitment and to ensure minimum disruption to the local schools and residents. Road users will benefit from a much smoother journey and local homeowners will likewise benefit from the reduced noise pollution that arises from the heavy traffic over the deteriorating surface.

“There are still many areas outstanding which I have been lobbying for and I will continue to press for those works to be completed. I would encourage people to continue contacting me with concerns about their areas so I can raise them with Roads Service locally."