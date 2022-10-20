Lavery calls for safer crossing point in Magheralin

Alliance Party councillor Peter Lavery has called for a safer crossing point with traffic signals to be installed on the New Forge Road in Magheralin village.

Cllr Lavery has said, "I have written to the local Department for Infrastructure Roads team asking that they investigate the possibility of installing a crossing point with traffic signals on the New Forge Road in the vicinity of the shop.

"The need for a crossing point has become more urgent as parents are being encouraged to use the church car park adjacent to Farmgate Meats when dropping their children off to Maralin Village Primary School.

"DfI Roads have since responded, confirming that they will carry out an assessment for a potential crossing on the New Forge Road. I have asked for the assessment to be carried out as soon as possible and hopefully it will lead to a positive outcome."