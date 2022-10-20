Lockhart tables motion to condemn pro-IRA chanting

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has tabled an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons, condemning what she said was "the increased prevalence of pro-terrorist chanting in support of the IRA".



Commenting from Westminster, Carla Lockhart said: “The scenes of pro-IRA chanting by the Irish Republic Women’s Football team have caused revulsion across society. No right thinking person can justify the glorification of terror, not that this has stopped some sections of society trying.

"We need to address this poison within our society. To highlight this issue, I have tabled an Early Day Motion in Westminster. It reads as follows:

'That this House expresses its dismay and disgust at the increasing prevalence of the glorification of IRA terrorism; recognises the hurt and traumatisation of the victims of IRA terrorism caused by such displays of hate; expresses revulsion at the pro-IRA chanting by the Republic of Ireland Women’s Football Team after their match against Scotland on 11 October 2022; and calls on UEFA to take appropriate disciplinary action that reflects the severity of this display of glorification of terrorism.

"I have also raised the issue with the Football Association, the FAI, Sky and Birmingham City Football Club, where several players are employed. We need a strong message to be sent out from these groups that there is no place in sport for this kind of activity, nor is there any endorsement of what we witnessed by a failure to act by employers and sponsors.

"I will keep raising this issue and continue to be a voice for victims who have been so hurt by what they have seen."