Lord Mayor encourages residents to have a safe and happy Halloween!

As the spooky decorations go up, children get their ghoulish costumes ready and trick or treat goodies are prepared, the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield, is encouraging families to enjoy a fun Halloween – and also a safe one.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Creatures of the Night’ Fireworks Spectacular event, which will be taking place on Thursday October 27, at South Lake, the Lord Mayor commented: "Halloween is a lot of fun, especially for children and young people who enjoy getting dressed up, trick or treating and playing Halloween games - but it is also important to be mindful of safety, of our more vulnerable residents and our pets at this time of year as well.

“Fireworks, fancy dress costumes and bonfires are all part of the Halloween celebrations and offer such excitement, but at the same time pose very real dangers too, that need some consideration.”

Fireworks and sparklers can be beautiful – but also extremely dangerous. Children using sparklers should be closely supervised at all times, and fireworks should only be purchased from licensed dealers.

When it comes to fancy dress costumes, always check the label to ensure they carry a CE or UKCA mark. Any type of fancy dress outfit can burn rapidly when accidentally ignited by contact with an open flame, so make sure children stay away from naked flames such as a lit candle or open fire.

Bonfires are extremely dangerous when built close to houses and other property – with the potential for serious damage and other grave consequences – so it is important to explain the dangers of bonfires to children and young adults as we approach Halloween.

“There is a lot of fun to be had at Halloween, and with a little extra thought we can also ensure it is a safe one for everyone,” added the Lord Mayor.

“I would also encourage you to think about those residents within our community who may find this time of year a very frightening and anxious time, and to keep an eye on those neighbours who may need a little extra support. Family pets also need extra care at Halloween as they can be very sensitive to noise – so remember to keep them indoors where possible.”

There are many organised and supervised events planned across the borough, including the fabulous ‘Creatures of the Night’ fireworks display at South Lake, making it the best way to enjoy a fun and safe Halloween for all.