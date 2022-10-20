Trust welcomes new midwifes

The Southern Trust is delighted to welcome 18 newly-qualified pre-registration midwives to join its maternity team.

Around 5,100 babies are born in the Southern Trust in a typical year.

The maternity team supports women and their families, before, during and after birth, in hospital, community clinics and at home.

Most of the new recruits have trained with the Trust over the past three years and are now taking up permanent posts.

After an initial induction week, they will start an 18 month post-registration programme to develop their clinical skills across community, antenatal, intrapartum (delivery suite and midwifery led unit) and postnatal care.

The Southern Trust has over 200 midwives supporting women and families across Armagh, Dungannon, Craigavon, Banbridge, Newry and Mourne.

Officially welcoming the new midwives to the Trust, Caroline Keown Assistant Director for Integrated Maternity and Women’s Health said: “This is a very exciting time as we develop maternity services in the Southern area and can now offer a much broader range of options for women, depending on their clinical needs - whether that is in one of our midwifery led units, with a Consultant Led Obstetric team at Craigavon or Daisy Hill hospitals or supported by our new Birth at Home team, in their own surroundings.

“We are very proud of this latest group of new midwives and are so impressed at their determination to complete their training during such a challenging time through the pandemic. During their initial induction week, they will be welcomed by experienced colleagues who will share tips and wisdom and we will equip them with essential training to help get them started.

“We know they will be a brilliant addition to our very dedicated and compassionate maternity team and look forward to supporting them as they develop their midwifery careers.”