Charity launches crafting event for bereaved parents in Rushmere's Starbucks

A new charity is hosting a unique event which will be a safe space for families affected by preteen child loss.

The Little Forget Me Nots Trust is inviting bereaved parents and their supporters to the first of their 'Getting to Know You' crafting sessions, in Starbucks in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, on November 3 at 7.30pm.

The charity’s aims are to connect families who have unfortunately experienced pre-teen child loss with alternative ways that may help figure out techniques to overcome obstacles whenever they feel ready to face the world again and begin to live with grief.

The charity has a series of craft sessions planned travelling across the whole of the region in the next six months. The first session will be embroidery, and facilitated by charity founder, and business owner, Louise Taylor.

Mrs Taylor said, “After years of helping traditional craftspeople deliver workshops and bringing new life to an old traditional skill, I was inspired to pick up a needle and thread.

"In a time of extreme grief, I began to build my own business which has flourished and continues to bloom under the name, Little Forget Me Nots. My ethos is that using our hands can help our mental health, and that is why I am so keen to get out to support people to find their community and hopefully a new passion.”

Catherine Muldoon, Community Connections Officer, added: “During this relaxed session everyone will have the opportunity to turn their hand at embroidery with a kit that they can take home. This is a chance to meet with others, learn more about the Little Forget Me Nots Trust, chat about their experiences and just have a chilled out evening crafting.”

In addition to crafting, a local Art Therapist will be joining to introduce what exactly Art Therapy is and how it can fit into attendees’ journeys.

The first session is restricted to 10 participants, so if interested it is encouraged to get signed up as soon as possible at www.littleforgetmenotstrust.com

The session costs £5 which is to cover resources for embroidery kits.