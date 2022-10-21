Fang-tastic line-up of Halloween activities

Things are about to get spooky this Halloween with Getactiveabc’s frighteningly good line-up of ghoulish games and eerie events!



Spooktacular Halloween Multi-Sports Camps – Monday 31 – Friday 4 November 2022

Don’t let the kids be bone idle, turn into a zombie in front of the screen or drive you batty at home this Halloween! Book them into one of the getactiveabc multi-sports camps across the borough. With a wide range of activities, sports, games and crafts, whilst making new friends in a fun and safe environment, it’s a great way to keep your little monsters entertained over the mid-term break! All activities take place under the supervision of qualified coaches and experienced leaders. The camps are taking place at Banbridge Leisure Centre, Dromore Community Centre, Gilford Community Centre, Orchard Leisure Centre, Rathfriland Community Centre and Tandragee Recreation Centre. For booking visit https://getactiveabc.com/events/halloween-kids-multi-sports-camps/

Halloween at Craigavon Golf & Ski

The scarily entertaining Golf and Ski Centre in Craigavon has lined up a spookily fun Snowtubing & Skiing Halloween Special event which promises some hair-raising fun for your little ones! They can blow off the cobwebs and fly down the slope like a witch during a fangtastic afternoon of snowtubing followed by a beastly feast in the Alpine Lodge Café. The two-hour Halloween special activity suitable for 7-14 year olds will take place on Monday 31 October and Tuesday 1 November. Individual 30 minute snow tubing suitable for 5-14 year olds will take place on Monday 31 October.

For more information and booking visit https://getactiveabc.com/events/halloween-at-craigavon-golf-ski/

Spooky Street Play

P1 - P7 children (4 – 11 years old) are invited to come along to use their Halloween inspired imaginations to create something scarily creative and take part in the FREE play sessions facilitated by Playboard NI. The Spooky Street Play sessions will take place at The Mall, Armagh, Edenvilla Park, Portadown and Solitude Park, Banbridge. Parents are required to stay with children during these session. For more information visit https://getactiveabc.com/events/spooky-street-play/

Beastly Bowling Games Room at Dromore Community Centre

Dromore Community Centre’s Games Room is the perfect place to be this Halloween to catch up with family & friends, fill with laughter and spark your competitiveness!

It includes Mine Bowling, Air Hockey, Pool Table and Football Table. Friday family fun nights are only £25 per hour or why not make it a howlish party to remember.

Capacity is 18 people and suitable for 4 years plus. For booking visit https://getactiveabc.com/events/beastly-bowling-ghoulish-games-room/

For more detailed information on all the getactiveabc Halloween activities including the annual ‘Fireworks at the Lakes’, please visit https://getactiveabc.com/halloween/

Not so scary membership packages!

With dark evenings descending and the appearance of slippery, wet, leaf-strewn pavements, you might think your exercise routine is doomed this autumn! Don’t let the good habits you developed over the summer die out. Keep your motivation in order by signing up for a getactiveabc membership. With newly refurbished gyms, over 160+ classes across nine centres to choose from, no contract or joining fee, a freeze option and eight days in advance online booking for gym, class and swim sessions – enjoy some ‘me time’ this autumn and the physical and mental benefits a good exercise routine can bring! Please visit https://getactiveabc.com/memberships/