MP praises local church events

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart joined with local church Blackskull Methodist, and members of the wider community at a fundraising event, held last Saturday.

She then travelled to Banbridge Baptist Ladies Fellowship.



Speaking after attending the events, Carla Lockhart said: “Every weekend across Upper Bann we have groups going the extra mile to raise much needed funds for a range of causes.

"On Saturday I was delighted to join with the folks at Blackskull Methodist Church for their coffee morning in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. Rev Gibson and the congregation have been leading a major refurbishment of the church in recent months and it is great to see the improvements made. It is fantastic to see the facilities being used not just for church activities, but also to raise funds for amazing charitable causes like Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

"After Blackskull I made my way across to Banbridge Baptist Church Ladies Breakfast where the food and company were equally enjoyable. My thanks to all the ladies involved in all the preparatory work in making the event a success. It was a pleasure to share an update on some aspects of my work as Member of Parliament, not least around the right to life of the unborn, and ongoing persecution of Christians across the world.

"My thanks go to all involved in these events for their warm welcome and for their ongoing positive work in our community."