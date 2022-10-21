New building for St Ronan's takes a big step forward with contractor appointment

A contractor has been appointed to build St Ronan’s College’s new building.

Glasgiven Contracts have accepted an offer following a procurement and tendering process.

It is hoped that they will be able to begin work on site early in 2023.

Mr Gerry Lundy, SRO on behalf of the school’s Trustees, explained: “A pre-contract meeting was held with Glasgiven in St Ronan’s College on October 18, 2022.

“The Chair of Governors and the Principal and Vice-Principal also held a meeting with Glasgiven to share their vision for the College and their requirements and plans for the new school buildings and facilities.

“The contract was signed by the Trustees of St Ronan’s College and Glasgiven Contracts Ltd on Thursday, October 20, allowing Glasgiven to immediately begin work on the final design stage and then start on site early in the new year.

“This marks the achievement of a very significant milestone in the delivery of the long awaited and much needed new school buildings.”

Mrs Fiona Kane, Principal, said that the agreement was “absolutely fantastic news for St Ronan's College and our local community”.

She added that it marked a significant milestone on the journey towards a wonderful brand new, single site campus for our young people and our staff.

“We look forward to working with our Project Board, the Department of Education, the Education Authority, our governors and Glasgiven Contracts Ltd to achieve the school of our dreams,” added Mrs Kane.

“Sincere thanks to everyone who has helped us reach this critical stage today - we are simply over the moon!

“Thank you also to everyone in our community for believing in us and supporting us along the way, we continue to rely on everyone to help us as a school community reach our final destination for the good of all the children and young people in our care.”