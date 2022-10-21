Think green this Halloween!

Did you know, Halloween costumes are often made up of 90% plastic? And that a very scary seven million of these costumes are thrown away each year?

Also, did you know, that of the 10 million pumpkins grown in the UK, 95% are carved and decorated for Halloween? This produces around 18 tonnes of edible food waste! Frightening!

So this Halloween, think green and see how you can enjoy the celebrations while also creating less waste!

Here are some suggestions to help you on your way!

For fancy dress this year, why not create your own from old clothes and props you already have? Or do a swap with a friend!

Upcycle plastic tubs, pillowcases or tote bags by decorating with a spooky design for trick or treating.

Create lanterns using old jam jars.

Don’t waste your pumpkin after carving - use the leftovers to make soup and roast the seeds for a snack. Find more recipes here: https://lovefoodhatewaste.com

Remember to compost your pumpkin after Halloween so it can help future pumpkins to grow!

If you're planning on having food at your Halloween party, try to avoid using disposable plastic plates and cutlery.

Don’t forget to use your recycling bins for your drinks bottles and cans, sweets and biscuit containers and cardboard boxes.

There are so many simple things you can do to make Halloween a howling success for you - and for the environment!

For more information, call Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on 0300 0300 900.