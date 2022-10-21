Triple lock commitment welcome – Lockhart

The DUP’s Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed the assurances given by the Prime Minister that the triple lock on pensions will be retained.

Speculation in recent days had suggested the long standing Government commitment on pensions may be ditched.



Speaking from Westminster, Carla Lockhart said: “The DUP secured the triple lock on pensions as part of our Confidence and Supply agreement with the Conservative Party in 2017. It offers surety to pensioners that their income would increase by a minimum of 2.5% per year.

"With inflation now at 10.1%, it is vital that pensions keep in lock step with the rising cost of living to ensure pensioners do not face additional hardship.

"It has been deeply concerning in recent days that some have speculated the triple lock may be ditched in the Government’s latest measure to address the economic turmoil we have seen over recent weeks. The DUP opposed any such measure and made our position known to the Government that ditching the triple lock would be unacceptable.

"We welcome today’s commitment in the House of Commons by the Prime Minister that the triple lock will remain in place. We will continue to stand up for the financial wellbeing of pensioners, protecting them from any attempt to snatch money from them that they need. We are glad the Government has stepped back from pursuing any such proposal.”