Workers and businesses 'pay the cost of Tory incompetence' - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd has said that workers, families and businesses across Upper Bann are "paying the price of the Tories' economic mess brought about by incompetence".

Commenting on the chancellor’s latest statement this week, the MLA said: “His predecessor made announcements just over three weeks ago, many of which have now been reversed by the current Tory Chancellor.

“Businesses, families and workers across Upper Bann are being punished as a result of the economic disorder caused by the Tories’ disgraceful 'mini-budget'. Mortgage hikes, increased borrowing costs and the removal of the cap on bankers’ bonuses will continue, and the average working people will pay the price.

“The British government needs to tax those who can afford to pay and introduce a further windfall tax to cut the massive profits being made by energy companies. Ordinary people who are struggling during this cost-of-living emergency need to be supported, not the rich and the powerful corporations."