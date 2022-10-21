WATCH: What can be done to attract more people to visit Lurgan?

Last week Your Lurgan reported on the launch of ABC Council's strategy around tourism.

In this follow up report, Donagh McKeown has been gauging reaction from some stakeholders within the wider tourism sector.

He spoke with David Martin from Brownlow House, manager of the area's largest heritage site, and arguably the area's largest tourist attraction, and with Isobel Hylands from Friends of Shankill Graveyard, who have been proactive in promoting tours and engagement at that location.

Both are members of a wider Lurgan Heritage Collective.