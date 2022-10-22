Additional student support will make a real difference – Lockhart

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart has commended her colleague, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, for bringing forward an increase of 40% to student maintenance loans from the 2023/24 academic year.

Welcoming the move, the Upper Bann representative said: “Student days are meant to be the best days of your life, but if you are weighed down by money worries and financial uncertainty it can make going to university impossible, or extremely challenging.

"Like the rest of society, students are facing a real squeeze on their finances. Rent has increased, food prices have increased, and transport costs have spiralled.

"I am delighted that my DUP colleague, Gordon Lyons MLA, has brought forward his plan to increase maintenance loans by 40% from the 2023/24 academic year. I know students will be very much appreciative of this announcement and the financial boost it will give."