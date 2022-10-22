Council hopeful some planning vacancies will be filled soon

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is continuing its recruitment attempts to address a lack of staff in its planning department and is hopeful of making appointments soon, it has been confirmed.

Speaking at a meeting of the local authority’s planning committee on Wednesday, October 5, Councillor Ciaran Toman asked for an update on the recruitment process in the planning department.

In the absence of council’s head of planning, Damian Mulligan, a planning officer confirmed the vacancy rate is at 12 per cent but assured the chamber steps are being taken to reduce that number.

“There is a 12 per cent vacancy rate in the planning department, we have a number of vacancies but we have had a recent board for PTOs and I think we are at offer stage for at least one PTO,” said the officer.

“We have two, full time HPTO, vacant posts which we are hoping to have a board for in the next couple of weeks. Hopefully, from that board, we will be able to offer these two roles to successful candidates.

“We are working hard with HR to try and fill these vacant posts.

“Some of them, unfortunately, are temporary posts which are proving harder to fill that full term posts but we are at pre-offer stage with one person and have a board coming up that we hope will fill two posts from that.”

Cllr Toman said he was “content” with that response and told the chamber he is looking “forward to seeing these posts filled in the coming weeks”.