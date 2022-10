Palms Day Centre are to host a sale of crafts, pre-loved items, bric-a-brac and toys next weekend.

Their indoor car boot sale takes place on Saturday, October 29 between 10am and 1pm at the Palms Suite in the Jethro Centre.

If you’re interested in booking a table to sell some of your own wares, please contact Michelle at Palms on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday on 028 325673.