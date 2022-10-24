Education Minister must 'stop dithering' over Lurgan's Craigavon Senior High School future: Beattie

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has been accused of a “dereliction of duty” for failing to provide clarity on the future of the Lurgan campus of Craigavon Senior High School.

The Minister still hasn’t made her decision public on the future of the campus. The Education Authority has proposed that the school should operate on a single site in Portadown.

They wanted that to happen in September of this year, but the Minister still hasn’t made a call on the matter.

She has also evaded answering written questions submitted by UUP leader and Upper Bann MLA, Doug Beattie.

Mr Beattie submitted a priority written question, asking the Minister when she will make a decision on the future of the Lurgan campus. That was due to be answered by September 27 – however, at the time of writing she has failed to do so.

Back in May, just before the Assembly collapsed, she did tell Mr Beattie that she would have an answer before the elections took place. However, no answer was forthcoming.

Indeed, it’s not just Mr Beattie who has been blanked by the Minister. Your Lurgan has twice asked the Department of Education why the Minister hasn’t responded to Mr Beattie’s question and what the hold-up was. To date we have had no response.

“I have been asking the Education Minister for a number of years now for her decision on the future of the Lurgan Campus of Craigavon Senior High School,” said Mr Beattie.

“I have now placed two written Priority questions which have not received a response. The last one was placed on September 22 - I have yet to receive a response.”

He added: “In the last week of the NI Assembly, before it broke for the election, I asked the Minister when she would make a decision about the High School which the Education Department have recommended should operate from a single site in Portadown.

“Her answer was unambiguous, she would have an answer by the end of that week and before the assembly broke for the elections. She did not provide that answer.

“We are now five months on, and the Minister has still not made her decision public. This leaves me believing one of two things are at play. Either the Minister is incompetent and unable to make a decision having had the evidence since June 2021 or she believes that any adverse decision could affect the DUP candidates if another assembly election was to be called or the pending local council elections.

“Either way it is a dereliction of duty, and the Minster must bring forward her recommendations now to give the community in Lurgan certainty. Anything else is treating the Lurgan community with contempt purely on the basis that their children were not selected for a grammar education.”

Mr Beattie said that bussing Lurgan children to Portadown would have a detrimental effect on young boys and girls within Lurgan.

“This cannot be allowed to happen, I have said this time and time again,” the UUP leader said.

“The Minister needs to stop dithering and must make her decision and make it now. Our Ministers will no longer be in post come Thursday - she needs to put the children of Lurgan first and tell them what her plan is.”