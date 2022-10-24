Education Minister 'must take responsibility and control over substitute teachers pay': UUP

The Upper Bann Ulster Unionist Constituency Association has called on the Minister of Education, Michelle McIlveen, to take responsibility and control over her Department and Education Authority following the news that over 300 substitute teachers have not been paid for work done months ago.

A party spokesperson said: "The EA issued statements which were blaming schools for not informing the EA of necessary details of substitute teacher's hours, whereas in fact they, the EA, had failed to include the teachers in the salary run for input to the computer.

"Further investigation found that the new in-house computer system is not fit for purpose, with many new teachers finding it nearly impossible to get registered in the first place encountering months of delay. There should be a default system in place to deal with this.

"Although the Minister has ordered, after the public were made aware of the situation by the media, that emergency payments be made as soon as possible, she has not ordered a full investigation into the in-house computer system which still has many faults, and we would call on her to carry out an investigation to ensure this doesn't happen again."