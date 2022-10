Ahhh, how people of a certain generation yearn for one more night in the Coach.

People from miles around used to travel from miles away to attend the famous Banbridge venue, which is now being turned into a church.

In 1998 the ITV show, Clubavision, visited the Coach to speak to clubbers about why they loved the venue so much.

Give it a watch and see if you can spot anyone you know, or if it brings back any memories of your nights out in the Coach!