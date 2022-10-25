Campaigners win Craigavon City Park judicial review

Campaigners who were trying to stop a new college campus being built in Craigavon City Park have won their appeal.

A ruling was made this morning (Tuesday) by Mr Justice McCloskey at the Court of Appeal.

The £45m project was due to be built by Southern Regional College. Over 6,700 people signed a petition against the proposals.

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson has welcomed the decision to overturn planning approval which was previously granted for the construction of the new campus.

Mr Tennyson has said, “I welcome today’s decision by the Court of Appeal to overturn the planning approval for a Southern Regional College campus within Craigavon Lakes. The decision by councillors on the planning committee of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to approve this application in 2019 was unwise in the extreme.

“I must place on record my tribute to the tireless efforts of campaigners and local residents who have worked hard to ensure the views of local citizens were heard and that the local environment and wildlife within this much loved park was protected.

“SRC and Council must now recgonise and accept the large public opposition to the building of a campus at Craigavon Lakes and urgently turn their attention to finding an alternate suitable site within the area."

UUP leader, Doug Beattie MC MLA, said the campaign to save Craigavon Park had long contended that the decision to build a new college campus on six acres of land at the lakes would destroy huge swaths of wildlife and park used by those living in central Craigavon and the surrounding area.

"Not only was the felling of hundreds of trees against the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council current policy but there is vacant land available throughout central Craigavon which could be used," said the Upper Bann MLA.

"I am delighted that the Court of Appeal has ruled to overturn the planning approval granted to SRC which was agreed in early 2019. I would now urge both the SRC and the local authority to look at a different place to build the SRC within central Craigavon using the land that is available.

"In the meantime, I wish to congratulate all those who stood firm and refused to accept what was clearly a flawed planning decision. This is their victory and they should be proud of their steadfastness and working in the interests of the people of central Craigavon and the wider community."

A spokesperson for ABC Council said, "Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council acknowledges the ruling of the Court of Appeal today, Tuesday 25 October.

"The Council will now take time to review the judgement and consider its options."

SRC and the Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes Group have been contacted for comment. More to follow.