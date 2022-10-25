News that CCTV is to be upgraded across borough welcomed

Cllr Margaret Tinsley and Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart have welcomed the approval at Council for investment needed to replace old, dysfunctional CCTV equipment across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon City Council area.

Commenting, they said: “There is anecdotal evidence from local businesses that the cost-of-living crisis is resulting in an increase in thefts from local businesses across our towns and villages. In addition to this, we also have ongoing issues of low level anti-social behaviour in certain areas within local towns.

"CCTV is extremely beneficial in addressing these issues. It can also help identify the more organised crime gangs that can operate within our town centres, targeting local businesses. It provides a level of reassurance for local businesses that there are eyes on their business and can provide a more co-ordinated approach to information sharing.

"Of course, for this to be effective, we need the CCTV to be fit for purpose. For too long now many cameras across the ABC area within town centres have not been functioning. That offers no assistance in addressing these issues of community safety and crime prevention. Indeed in many crimes across the area it featured that there was no CCTV in some areas of the town.

"That is why we are delighted that working together we have succeeded in securing a commitment for investment in CCTV across ABC town centres. This will see significant improvements to coverage and image quality."

The DUP pair added, "This is good news for the business community, as well as shoppers and all of us who enjoy visiting our town centres.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Council Officers and the PSNI for their efforts in this regard.”