Rushmere 'sold for £56m'

Rushmere Shopping Centre has been sold for £56million, it has been reported.

According to the Belfast Telegraph the Craigavon retail destination has been sold to LCP, a property business which is new to Northern Ireland.

It is understood that the deal to buy the property is the biggest of its kind this year. Neither Savills or CBRE NI, who marketed the property, have made any comment on the deal.

The shopping centre went on the market in the summer with an asking price of £57million.

CBRE NI listed the almost 500,000 sq ft site as a “prime freehold investment opportunity”.

“Rushmere Shopping Centre & Retail Park is the dominant retail scheme within the wider Craigavon Urban Area,” it added.

“The Shopping Centre extends to approximately 350,666 sq. ft and comprises over 50 ground floor retail units in addition to mall kiosks. Occupiers of note include Primark, Boots, Home Bargains, H&M, Superdrug, River Island, TK Maxx, Dunnes and JD Sports.

“The Retail Park is located immediately adjacent to the shopping centre and measures approximately 134,365 sq ft.”

Footfall for the entire scheme has remained at robust levels in recent years, according to their listing, with an average footfall of 5.6 million between 2019 and 2021.

“Numerous asset management opportunities exist to increase the income stream and enhance the retail environment,” potential investors were told.

The centre “produces a gross income of £7,613,701 per annum and a net operating income of £7,323,510 per annum”.

The centre was constructed in 1976 and was extended to the northern elevation – the former Sainsbury’s end - in 1998 and the southern elevation in 2004.

The Retail Park element was constructed in 1999 and is located immediately north of the shopping centre and measures approximately 134,365 sq. ft.