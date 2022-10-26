Busy weekend for MP in support of local groups

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has thanked those groups who held events over the weekend, to bring people together and build community spirit.

The DUP representative attended events at Kingshill Orange Hall, Loughbrickland Royal Blue Lodge and St Paul’s Gilford in the course of a busy Saturday in Upper Bann.

Commenting, Carla Lockhart said: “It is great to get out and about across Upper Bann and to meet with people and hear about the issues impacting upon them, as well as their views on the bigger political issues of the day.

"On Saturday I thoroughly enjoyed being at Kingshill Orange Hall for their big Breakfast event. It was lovely to see so many people in attendance, enjoying the sumptuous breakfast on offer.

"Then it was on the Loughbrickland Royal Blue Lodge and their breakfast event. This event was a fundraiser for the Southern Area Hospice – a great cause – and I know a princely sum was raised by the Lodge to support this work. Well done to the Lodge for a great event.

"Finally, it was over to St Paul’s Gilford for their Autumn Craft Fayre, which proved to be a wonderful showcase for lots of talented local people who produce some beautiful items for people to purchase.

"My thanks go to all those who extended a warm welcome to these events. So much work goes into hosting these events, but they bring people together to enjoy a natter and a catch up, whilst also raising much needed funds. I would urge the local community to keep an eye out for similar events in their areas and support the volunteers who organise them."