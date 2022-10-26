Council 'must be held to account', say Save Craigavon City Park Campaigners

The group which campaigned to stop Southern Regional College building a new campus in Craigavon City Park say they hope that councillors “see the size of the mistake they made”.

Yesterday the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of resident Clare McCann, who won her case against Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on four separate grounds.

Senior judges concluding the proposed development was "significantly contrary" to the Craigavon Area Plan 2010 on two of the four counts.

They also found the decision to grant planning permission was unsustainable in law as it breached parts of the Habitats Regulations, while the challenge was also successful as the judges found that the council failed to notify the Department for Infrastructure of the application.

This morning the Save Craigavon City Park Group said they were delighted that the decision had gone in their favour.

“We have never been against the building of a College Campus for our young people, our objection was only ever about the site,” they said.

“In January 2015, two ABC Council Senior Planning Officials told SRC that their proposal to build a campus at the South Lake in Craigavon did not comply with the Craigavon Area Plan 2010. They submitted their application regardless and ABC Council approved it.

“Six years on, and Millions of pounds of public money later, the Judges in the Court of Appeal ruled that the SRC application does not comply with the Craigavon Area Plan 2010 and the Planning Permission was ruled unlawful.”

They added that the actions of the ABC Executive Management Team “have brought this Council into disrepute and cost the Council millions”.

“They must be held to account,” they added.

“Our elected representatives, with a few exceptions, let us down on a monumental scale. They showed a total disregard for our wishes as a community and refused to represent us. They made Party decisions to support this application before it was even submitted.

“The level of public objection combined with the comprehensive planning objection prepared by Dr Louise O'Kane from Community Places should have stopped this application in its tracks.

“This morning we hope ABC Councillors wake up and read the comments on our Campaign Page and see the size of the mistake they made. They were complicit in this scandal and they owe our community an apology.”

The group said that they owed Clare McCann “a massive debt of gratitude”.

“Had it not been for the willingness of our great friend Clare McCann to take legal challenge against them, that monstrosity would have been built by now,” their statement continued.

“We are eternally grateful to our legal team, Claire McKeegan and Sophie McClintock of Phoenix Law, Barrister Malachy Magowan, Senior Counsel David Scoffield (now Judge Scoffield) and Senior Counsel Paul McLaughlin who won our case for us.

“We extend our sincere thanks also to the Judges in the Court of Appeal. Their forensic investigation of the evidence in front of them brought us the judgement we prayed for for years. Doug Beattie MLA and [Councillor] Thomas Larkhamr have been rocks of support!”

The group called for lessons to be learned from the case, which had come to a conclusion following six years of campaigning and “millions of pounds spent on a planning decision that should never have got near the Planning Committee”.

“The biggest part of the battle is won but we still have a work to do:

“We have an outstanding complaint with the Northern Ireland Ombudsman.

“We have an outstanding investigation with the ICO.

“We are preparing a complaint for the Northern Ireland Audit Office.

“We are requesting a hearing with the Public Accounts Committee on Planning.

“We will be raising the issue of transparency with the appropriate bodies. Too much is hidden in confidential business when it becomes controversial.

“Most importantly we will campaign that our park is protected in perpetuity so this can never happen again.

“We are planning our celebrations.

“We will buy the banners to acknowledge the NI Favourite Park 2022 that ABC Council refuse to acknowledge.

“We will publicly celebrate the future of this special place.

“Nobody will ever question the resilience of our community and our love for City Park!”

A spokesperson for ABC Council said that they acknowledged the ruling, adding: "The Council will now take time to review the judgement and consider its options."

SRC have failed to respond to our request for a comment.